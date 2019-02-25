You are here:

Oscars 2019: Chris Evans helps Regina King up the stage; Twitteratti give him 'best at supporting actress' award

Chris Evans' chivalry was on full display at the Oscars 2019 in Los Angeles. The actor, who is best known for playing Marvel superhero Captain America, was on a different mission at the Academy Awards — helping the ladies and making sure they didn't trip on their own gowns.

Jumping up to help Regina King, as she made her way to the stage to accept her best supporting actress trophy If Beale Street Could Talk, Evans had the Twitterati swooning over his gentlemanly behaviour.

.@ChrisEvans is the perfect gentleman as he helps @ReginaKing onstage to accept her award at the #Oscars for Best Supporting Actress. pic.twitter.com/9emxjqtrRq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 25, 2019

Some Twitter users dubbed him the "official helper up the stage guy".

Chris Evans the official helper up the stage guy #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Olm0P4u37A — harman. (@woIgang) February 25, 2019

"Get you a gentleman like Chris Evans."

get you a gentleman like chris evans pic.twitter.com/wW3B3pwjcg — 내 마음을 훔친 범인은 바로 세훈 (@milkteu) February 25, 2019

Some think the iconic moment would make for a great memorabilia, a tattoo perhaps?

How do I tattoo Chris Evans helping Regina King to my chest? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/VoMsOm46DL — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) February 25, 2019

"Chris Evans wins Best at Supporting Actress."

Chris Evans wins Best at Supporting Actress pic.twitter.com/88fkS0c3Jr — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 25, 2019

Not just his chivalrous behaviour, his velvet suit also got him some new fans.

chris evans: *breathes* me: deserves the whole damn world and that’s it pic.twitter.com/efFZKGnsEH — best of chris evans (@bestofcevans) February 25, 2019

me scanning the front row for chris evans #Oscars pic.twitter.com/0yNUCas2Ef — ❤ (@missunext) February 25, 2019

