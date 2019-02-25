You are here:

Oscars 2019: Chris Evans helps Regina King up the stage; Twitteratti give him 'best at supporting actress' award

FP Staff

Feb 25, 2019 11:23:38 IST

Chris Evans' chivalry was on full display at the Oscars 2019 in Los Angeles. The actor, who is best known for playing Marvel superhero Captain America, was on a different mission at the Academy Awards — helping the ladies and making sure they didn't trip on their own gowns.

Jumping up to help Regina King, as she made her way to the stage to accept her best supporting actress trophy If Beale Street Could Talk, Evans had the Twitterati swooning over his gentlemanly behaviour.

Some Twitter users dubbed him the "official helper up the stage guy".

"Get you a gentleman like Chris Evans."

Some think the iconic moment would make for a great memorabilia, a tattoo perhaps?

"Chris Evans wins Best at Supporting Actress."

Not just his chivalrous behaviour, his velvet suit also got him some new fans.

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 11:38:48 IST

