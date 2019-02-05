You are here:

Oscars 2019: Brie Larson, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez announced as presenters

Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg and Brie Larson will be presenters at the 91st Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences on 4 February announced its first slate of presenters. Also among the 13 stars are Daniel Craig, Jennifer Lopez, Amandla Stenberg and Awkwafina.

Chris Evans, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson and Constance Wu will also take the Oscar stage as presenters.

Variety writes that Oscars producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss will announce the names of more presenters in the coming weeks. It is also reported that all five Original Song nominees will be performing at the ceremony.

There has been some acrimony over exclusive rights to some presenters this year. The Screen Actors Guild earlier criticized the film academy for requiring that its potential presenters not appear at previous awards shows.

ABC will broadcast the Oscars live on 24 February. No host has been announced after Kevin Hart stepped down following a backlash over past homophobic tweets by the comedian.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 12:52:47 IST