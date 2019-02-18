Oscars 2019: 19-year-old Jacob Staudenmaier petitions to host ceremony, says 'I'll do a better job'

Though the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confirmed that there will be no host for the 2019 Oscars early this month, 19-year-old Jacob Staudenmaier still thinks there is time to save the ceremony, reveals The Hollywood Reporter.

Staudenmaier, who is a student of the Loyola Marymount University, posted a video titled 'Let Jacob Host the Oscars 2019' on his Twitter account. In the clip, he presents a case for himself stating why is he the best fit for the role. He is seen walking down the streets of Los Angles, holding the placard sign that reads “@ACADEMY: LET ME HOST THE OSCARS."

Staudenmaier has also launched a Change.org petition to gain supporters on his campaign. “The 2019 Oscars are in chaos. I have come to save the day. Jimmy Kimmel was the host for the past two years, so it's only right that I host it this year. And I'll do a better job too," reads the plea.

Staudenmaier is also known for staging a viral campaign in 2017 with an extravagant, La La Land-themed video asking actress Emma Stone to his high school prom, which, she politely declined.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Staudenmaier said, "In no real way do I have anything against Jimmy Kimmel," adding, "I always thought that was kind of a funny thing, that he kind of called me out on national TV. ... I guess it was just kind of me trying to shoot back at him in some way."

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 13:42:07 IST