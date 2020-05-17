You are here:

Oscar-winning helmer Danny Boyle to direct Michael B Jordan in Warner Bros film Methuselah

Oscar-winning filmmaker Danny Boyle is set to direct Michael B Jordan in Warner Bros project Methuselah.

According to Variety, Simon Beaufoy, who worked with Boyle on Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, is in talks to rewrite the script.

The studio had been working on the film for many years with Will Smith and Tom Cruise initially interested in the project. Tony Gilroy wrote the previous draft off James Watkins' treatment.

The plot is based on the biblical story of a man who lived to be close to 970 years old.

Jordan is producing the project through his Outlier Society label, along with Heyday's David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford. Warner Bros is also considering to start a franchise with Methuselah.

Boyle was attached to Daniel Craig's final outing as No Time to Die, but exited the project due to creative differences. His recent directorial venture was Beatles movie Yesterday, which minted $153 million at the box office. The film starred Himesh Patel, Lily James, Ed Sheeran and Kate McKinnon in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Jordan's other films include Without Remorse and Denzel Washington-directed Journal for Jordan. He has also joined the cast of David O'Russell's venture alongside Christian Bale and Margot Robbie,

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 17:35:14 IST

