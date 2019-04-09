Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, based on soloist climber Alex Honnold, to release in India on 12 April

National Geographic’s Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo is set for a theatrical release on 12 April in India, the brand announced today. The film won the Best Documentary at both the Oscars and the BAFTAs.

From award-winning filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the directors of the Oscar-shortlisted film Meru, Free Solo is an intimate and unflinching portrait of the free soloist climber Alex Honnold, as he prepares to achieve his lifelong dream: climbing the face of the world’s most famous rock – the 3,200-foot El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope. However, as the climber begins his training, he begins to fall in love, which threatens to divide his focus, giving way to injury and setbacks.

Speaking on Free Solo and its release in India, Alex Honnold said in a statement, “When I know what I'm doing and I'm climbing well, then it feels meditative, kind of relaxing and beautiful. Jimmy and his crew did a really nice job setting up remote cameras and I was stoked that it’s going to result in some of the most remarkable footage. It’s amazing the way audiences have connected with the film and I feel extremely excited for the theatrical premiere of Free Solo in India. I really hope Indian audiences like it as much as the rest of the world.”

Commenting on the planned theatrical release, Gayatri Yadav, President & Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India said, “The film is a deep and highly personal exploration of passion, drive, determination, unimaginable risk, love, and hair-raising adventure. Free Solo’s momentous global release has not only captured audience’s attention but has also set several box-office records in the US. We are excited with the launch of this Oscar-winning film in India.”

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 13:09:56 IST

