You are here:

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Connelly in talks to join Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Connelly has joined Tom Cruise in Paramount and Skydance's sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Joe Kosinski is directing the film, a sequel to the 1986 original, reported Variety.

The new movie will be set in a world of drone technology and will explore the end of the era of dog-fighting, with Cruise portraying a flight instructor.

Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first film with the late Don Simpson, will produce with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

Val Kilmer will also reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the sequel, which is set to be released on 12 July, 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 16:09 PM