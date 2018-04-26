Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker to star in crime drama series Godfather of Harlem

Los Angeles: Oscar-winning veteran actor Forest Whitaker is set to lead Epix drama series Godfather of Harlem.

Epix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series will tell the true story of crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned after 10 years in prison to find the neighbourhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy takes on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X, catching his political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Whitaker will also serve as an executive producer via his company Significant Productions.

"It's an exciting and relevant story, brought to life by passionate, extraordinary talent and a great studio in ABC Signature. It's exactly the kind of series we want to put on Epix as we build awareness and expand the network's distribution across the country," said Michael Wright, president of Epix.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 18:10 PM