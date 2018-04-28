You are here:

Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro to produce film on best-selling novel Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

PTI

Apr,28 2018 16:40:24 IST

Guillermo del Toro is on board to produce the film adaptation of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker has also co-written the script from which Andre Ovredal will direct, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, based on Alvin Schwartz's internationally best-selling book series, will be co-financed by CBS Films and Entertainment One.

Guillermo del Toro/Image from Twitter.

Daniel Hageman and Kevin Hageman, whose writing credits include The Lego Movie and Hotel Transylvania, have adapted the script along with del Toro.

The film follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town.

Guillermo del Toro's fantasy romancer The Shape of Water earned him four Oscars, including best director and best production design. The Mexican director is also known for movies like Pan's Labyrinth, Hellboy and Pacific Rim.

 

