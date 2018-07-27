You are here:

Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn, James Caan to star in romantic comedy, Welcome to Pine Grove

Actors Ellen Burstyn and James Caan will star in a romantic comedy film titled Welcome to Pine Grove.

Being helmed by Michael Lembeck, the film is based on a story by Harrison Powell. It is being described as Mean Girls meets Golden Girls, reports Hollywood Reporter.

The story takes its inspiration from the experiences of Powell's grandmother after she moved to a retirement community, according to a Variety report.

Donald Martin is set to write the screenplay for Powell's story.

Welcome to Pine Grove follows Helen Wilson (Burstyn), an independent widow who moves into the Pine Grove Senior Community and discovers it's just like high school, full of cliques and flirtatious suitors, and Caan will play the character of Dan Simpson, the hot new guy at Pine Grove and Burstyn's love interest.

Burstyn won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, and is currently working on Noah Hawley’s Life on Earth, alongside Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm.

Caan, who was nominated for best supporting actor at the Oscars for Francis Ford Coppolaa's The Godfather, also starred in Funny Lady with Barbra Streisand, Elf, and For the Boys.

Lembeck has previously directed episodes for popular shows like Friends, Mad About You, Everybody Loves Raymond, News Radio and Major Dad.

Welcome to Pine Grove is being financed by Astute Films and will begin shooting in late 2018.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 13:49 PM