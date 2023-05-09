Prime Video’s number one title in nearly 200 countries and territories, Citadel, the thrilling action spy-series, continues to create waves across the world. Apart from the insanely choreographed action sequences, stunning visuals, and cliffhanging storyline, Russo Brothers must be credited for bringing together some of the world’s finest actors on board to take the Amazon Original series a few notches higher. Citadel’s fantastic ensemble cast will leave you in awe with their tantalizing performances. The accomplished cast includes Golden Globe winner – Richard Madden, National Award and Padma Shri awardee – Priyanka Chopra Jonas, multiple Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Guild awardee – Stanley Tucci, and Oscar nominee – Lesley Manville.

Playing a pivotal role of Dahlia Archer – a badass villain in the spiderwebbed spy-verse, Leslie Manville, said, “I was very interested in Citadel because the project sounded very exciting. It’s a big epic thriller with so many elements to it. It was something new to me. And the character of Dahlia was just too good to resist. She’s the UK Ambassador to the United States, with this really dark side and facade of someone reliable and honorable. But she’s far from honorable, she’s self-serving, she’s manipulative, she’s really quite the bad person.”

Manville further added, “Every part I play is different, and that’s the kind of actress I am and will continue to be. I’m not an actress who only has one type of performance in her. I like to play different ends of the social scale, and I like to play characters that are really not like me and are very different from each other.“

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil, Citadel’s first three episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode four premiering this Friday, May 12. The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and many international languages, across 240 countries and territories.

