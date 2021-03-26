Oscar-nominated short film Two Distant Strangers acquired by Netflix, to premiere on 9 April

Last week, Two Distant Strangers got nominated for the Oscars 2021 in the Best Live-Action Short Film category

Netflix has acquired the streaming rights of another Oscar-nominated film. Two Distant Strangers, a short-film directed by Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, has been picked by the OTT giant and is slated to stream from 9 April. Featuring rapper Joey Bada$$, the short revolves around topics like police brutality and racism.

Netflix announced the news on Thursday, 25 March, by releasing a new trailer along with its streaming date.

In the trailer, Joey is playing a cartoonist named Carter James who wakes up in bed with his girlfriend and is having the "best day" of his life. However, it soon turns into a nightmare when James leaves, and an aggressive police officer approaches him outside the house.

The officer wrestles James to the ground and then suddenly he (James) wakes up in the same bed with his ladylove thinking that it was just a nightmare. Looks like, James is doomed to live the same day in the loop while the officer continues to target him over and over again.

See the trailer

Zaria Simone and Andrew Howard are essaying the roles of James' love interest and the police officer, respectively. Diddy is the film's executive producer while Travon Free has penned it. Free has co-directed Two Distant Strangers along with Buzkashi Boys’ Martin Desmond Roe.

The premises of Two Distant Strangers is similar to that of 90s top film Groundhog Day featuring Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott.

Last week, Two Distant Strangers got nominated for the Oscars 2021 in the Best Live-Action Short Film category and is competing with The Letter Room, Feeling Through, White Eye, and The Present. The winners of the Academy Awards will be announced next month.