Oscar nominated films in Best Short category to release on BookMyShow Stream on 16 April

BookMyShow Stream will release all the short films nominated in both the Live Action and Animation categories

Viewers in India can now watch this year’s Academy Award Nominations for Short Films on ShortsTV, a global channel dedicated to short films, that has collaborated with BookMyShow Stream. The partnership will bring this year’s most-anticipated short films under the Live Action & Animation category starting 16 April.

The streaming of shorts on the channel will allow audiences to watch these films before the Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, 25 April. These films will be available as compilations under the Live Action and Animation category, and can be accessed on rent at Rs 149/- per category.

“Last year’s Oscar Nominated Short Films were some of the last great movies many of our audiences saw in theatres before the pandemic. Now, as we emerge from these challenging times, we are thrilled to bring the joy of great cinema to our Indian audiences through the beloved Oscar Nominated Short Films releases, which will be available to audiences though the virtual release. We are providing them a medium to enjoy their favorite shorts even at the comfort of their home. This year’s films are breathtaking and compelling – our audiences are gonna love ‘em!” said, ShortsTV CEO and Founder, Carter Pilcher in a statement.

Coinciding with the theatrical and virtual releases, ShortsTV also launched The ShortsTV Podcast - Award Season and is releasing weekly episodes leading up to the awards ceremony. Guests include Academy members, industry insiders, this year’s nominees, previous winners and more. The podcast is currently available to stream on Spotify, Google Podcast and iTunes.