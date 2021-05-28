In Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac will play Marc Spectre, a rich vigilante with a dissociative identity disorder.

Actor Oscar Isaac, best known for his performance in Star Wars, is all set to be seen in Disney+ and Marvel’s Moon Knight series. Marvel officially announced the news by posting a tweet from their verified handle.

Check out the post here

The news about Oscar being picked up for the series came seven months ago when Variety reported that the 42-year-old actor was in talks for Marvel's upcoming sitcom.

The other actors from the show are yet to be revealed.

In Moon Knight, Oscar will be seen play an Egyptian character. Isaac will play Marc Spectre who is described as a rich vigilante with a dissociative identity disorder, reports Mashable. The multiple identities living inside him are distinct characters in the series.

The actor will also appear in the sci-fi epic Dune for Warner Bros. He was recently seen as pilot Poe Dameron in Star Wars trilogy for Marvel’s sister company Lucasfilm.

Meanwhile, the action-adventure series is created for Disney+ and is directed by Mohamed Diab. The upcoming project began filming in Hungary in March and it will be released in 2022 as per reports.