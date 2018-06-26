Oscar Academy's Class of 2018: Shah Rukh Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu among 20 Indians invited to be members

Los Angeles: Shah Rukh Khan, Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Ali Fazal and Anil Kapoor, apart from producers Aditya Chopra and Guneet Monga, as well as music artistes Usha Khanna and Sneha Khanwalkar, are among the Indians invited to be a part of the Oscar Academy's Class of 2018.

The announcement was made on 25 June on the official website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The new invitees are an effort on the Oscar-giving body to include more women, people of colour and international filmmakers.

Dangal editor Ballu Saluja, costume designers Manish Malhotra and Dolly Ahluwalia, cinematographer Anil Mehta, actress Madhabi Mukherjee, production designers Subrata Chakraborty and Amit Ray are also a part of the list.

Ali, who featured with Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul, tweeted:

https://t.co/jYetkjhI4u via @TheAcademy ok damn i gotta do this NOW!its official..#iamacademy So so humbled to be included with the greats. Thank you @TheAcademy for this membership. I look forward to this friendship for a long long time..Sending mah love from india- Ali — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) June 25, 2018

He further tweeted:

Thank you @TheAcademy . #WeAreTheAcademy a record 928 members for the batch of 2018. Honoured!!!! pic.twitter.com/Hf7n6lYmUn — Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) June 26, 2018

Monga, known for producing The Lunchbox and Masaan, expressed her gratitude on Instagram:

The Academy extended invitations to a record 928 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures across the world.

Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2018, read a statement.

Among the invitees, 17 are Oscar winners, while 92 are Oscar nominees, including Timothée Chalamet and Daniel Kaluuya.

Forty-nine per cent of the class of 2018 are female, and, should all accept membership, that will bring the overall percentage of women in the Academy to 31 per cent.

Thirty-eight per cent of the new invitees are people of colour, which, should they all accept, would bring their overall percentage of the Academy to 16 per cent, according to hollywoodreporter.com.

Tiffany Haddish, Kal Penn, Kumail Nanjiani, Blake Lively, Dave Chappelle, Mindy Kaling, George Lopez, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman, Evan Rachel Wood, Naveen Andrews, Melissa Etheridge, Jada Pinkett Smith, Kendrick Lamar and JK Rowling are among the popular names on the list which ranges from actress Quvenzhane Wallis, who, at age 14, is the youngest, to composer Sofia Gubaidulina, who, at 86, is the oldest.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

