Oscar 2020 highlights: Brad Pitt goes political, Bong-Joon Ho dominates with Parasite, Eminem drops surprise act

At the 2020 Academy Awards, Parasite made history by becoming the first non-English language film to take home the Oscar for Best Picture while the composer Hildur Guðnadóttir became the first woman in nearly two decades to win the trophy for Best Original Score (Joker).

However, there were other stunning, some even startling moments at the hostless 92nd Academy Awards, mentioned below.

Eminem's surprise performance

A collection of crowd shots from Eminem's performance 😂 pic.twitter.com/ygw1Jlkgpc — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 10, 2020

At the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the rapper took to the stage with his hit song 'Lose Yourself,' that released in 2002. While audiences were surprised as to why he was singing this nearly two-decade-old song, the rapper tweeted that through this performance, he was making up for missing the 2003 ceremony, during which 'Lose Yourself,' from the film 8 Mile, won the Best Original Song.

Brad Pitt wins his first Academy Award

While Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor prize for his role in Joker, Brad Pitt nabbed his first-ever Academy Award by winning Best Supporting Role for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. In his acceptance speech, making a reference to the political scenario in the US, he said, "They told me I have only 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton."

Chris Rock and Steve Martin snub the Oscars

The ceremony was not without pointed jibes at the Oscars for snubbing female directors and artists of colour. Steve Martin and Chris Rock took a dig at the Academy Awards for this exclusion, while also calling out Mahershala Ali and Jeff Bezos among others. Ali has won two Oscars but according to Rock, they would mean nothing if he got pulled over by the police. He said of the Amazon CEO, "He got divorced, and he is still the richest man in the world."

Other first timers, and Cats

At the 2020 awards, Eímear Noone became the first female orchestra conductor the Academy Awards ever had, and Laura Dern went home with her first Oscar (Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story). Elton John also won an Academy Award after 25 years for Best Original Song, 'I’m Gonna Love Me Again' featured in Rocketman. Cats stars James Corden and Rebel Wilson appropriately presented the award for visual effects, for which Cats was derided, and joked at themselves by dressing up as their characters from the film.

Billie Eilish takes to the stage

The 2020 Oscars began with a performance by Janelle Monáe, with back-up dancers dressed as Joker. So also, in her In Memoriam performance, Grammy Award-winning singer Billie Ellish paid tribute to well-known actors and filmmakers who passed away over the last year.

Bong Joon-Ho makes history

The ceremony also witnessed Parasite director Bong Joon-Ho taking home the record for maximum Oscars in one night. Much like Disney, Joon-Ho, with a 'Bong Hive' for a fan base, became a filmmaker to win four Academy Awards at one go. He won his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, followed by the Best International Feature Film win, and "offered to split" the award for Best Director with all other nominees "using a chainsaw." "Thank you, I will drink until next morning," he signed off as Joon-Ho swept away the Best Picture award.

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2020 13:39:18 IST