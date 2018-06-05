Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto join cast of John Ridley's cinematic adaptation of short story Needle in a Timestack

Actors Orlando Bloom, Freida Pinto, Leslie Odom Jr and Cynthia Erivo have joined the cast of time-travel drama Needle in a Timestack.

Oscar winning screenwriter for 12 Years A Slave, John Ridley will direct the film, which he has adapted from a short story of the same name by Robert Silverberg.

Bron Studios has come on board to produce the project, reported Deadline. The movie follows a couple struggling to save their marriage in a world where time travel is possible, and the past and present are ever fluctuating.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Odom Jr is best known for his Tony and Grammy winning performance in Broadway musical Hamilton. He was last seen in the film adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel Murder on the Orient Express.

Slumdog Millionaire actor Pinto, who has also worked with Ridley in the past in Guerilla, has also starred in Jungle Book adaptation Mowgli. Erivo is also a Tony and Grammy winner, who will soon star in Steve McQueen's Widows and Drew Goddard's Bad Times at the El Royale.

Bloom, known for his work in Pirates of the Caribbean as well as Lord of The Rings series, will appear next in Carnival Row, a mini-series by Amazon.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 14:12 PM