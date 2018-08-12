You are here:

Original Kim Possible stars Christy Carlson Romano, Patton Oswalt join Sadie Stanley in live-action film

The upcoming live action adaptation of Kim Possible will feature the voices of its original stars — Christy Carlson Romano and Patton Oswalt, reports Deadline.

The Disney Channel's movie update will have a cameo from Romano, who voiced the title character in the animated series. The comedian Oswalt, who was the voice behind the super-villain Dementor, will reprise his role in the film.

Romano announced the news during an appearance at D23’s Saturday Morning on the Lot, a live event held at the Burbank studios celebrating ABC and Disney Channel cartoons from 1997–2007, including the original Kim Possible animated series.

Disney provided a first glimpse at Sadie Stanley as the titular character with a teaser, which was dropped on 10 August.

The classic animated series, which ran between 2002 and 2007, focused on a teen spy balancing being a teenager and saving the world.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Alyson Hannigan will play Kim's mother Dr Ann Possible and the cast also includes Todd Stashwick, Taylor Ortega, Ciara Wilson, Erika Tham, Issac Ryan Brown, and Connie Ray.

It will be written and executive produced by the series’ creators Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley. It is expected to premiere sometime next year.

