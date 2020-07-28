Oprah Winfrey to explore race issues in upcoming Apple TV+ series; talk show debuts on 30 July
Titled, The Oprah Conversation, the show will feature How to Be an Antiracist author Ibram X Kendi in its first episode
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has set up an interview series at streaming platform Apple TV+.
Titled The Oprah Conversation, the show will debut on the streaming service on 30 July, reported Variety.
The series will feature discussions with “today’s foremost newsmakers, thought leaders and masters of their craft.”
Here's the announcement
It’s time to bring humanity back to the conversation. Tune in to my new show #TheOprahConversation, where I’ll be joined by fascinating guests to have conversations that unite us—not divide us. Watch 7/30 on @AppleTV. pic.twitter.com/CJu7QLUIJW
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 27, 2020
For the first episode titled How to Be an Antiracist, Winfrey will be joined by author/professor Ibram X Kendi to speak with white readers confronting their own racism.
Guests in subsequent episodes will include Emmanuel Acho, host of video series Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man, and Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson.
This marks the third show that Winfrey is hosting for Apple TV+, after Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
