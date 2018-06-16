You are here:

Oprah Winfrey scores multi-year deal with Apple to create original content for its streaming service

The Associated Press

Jun,16 2018 09:50:49 IST

Apple says it has reached a multi-year deal with Oprah Winfrey to create original programs for its streaming service.

Oprah Winfrey during her Golden Globe Awards 2018 speech. Image from Twitter/@THR.

Apple said on Friday that the programs will be released worldwide as part of a lineup of original content.

Apple has yet to launch its service whose major competitors will include Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

Winfrey founded and heads the OWN channel as chair and CEO. She recently extended her contract with OWN through 2025.

An OWN spokeswoman said Winfrey has an exclusive on-camera deal with OWN but can appear elsewhere on a limited basis.

Winfrey’s content for Apple will be solely for the streaming service, the representative said.

