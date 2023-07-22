Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer has taken a roaring start in India, and minted over Rs 13 crore on day one; official numbers are awaited. The film in India was running to packed shows in its IMAX format, with 12 am and 3 am shows sold out days before the grand release.

Fees of actors

But how much did the actors take home? From Cillian Murphy to Robert Downey Jr, here’s how much the cast of film was paid.

According to several reports, Murphy was paid $10 million, Downey Jr. who plays Lewis Strauss, was paid $4 million; and so was Emily Blunt. Matt Damon took home $3 million, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock charged $1 million for her role in the film.

About the film

Nolan is known for his charismatic filmmaking and unique storytelling. Creating masterpieces time and yet again, Nolan has proved himself to be one of the best storytellers in the world. Fans are excited that the phenomenal director is coming back with another movie after 3 years. Blowing the viewers’ minds and exploring his talent in the genre of feature biopic, Christopher is back with a story about the creation of the first atomic bomb by Dr. J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Playing the lead role in a Nolan movie is a dream for many talented artists, one such actor among them is Cillian Murphy, who is renowned for getting into the skin of the character and blowing people’s mind with his skills. Murphy opens up about the first call he got from the director to know that he will play the role of Oppenheimer and shares his feeling of excitement and gratitude.

Cillian Murphy says, “Phone call from Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer was unforgettable. It’s 20 years since I first met Chris, but even at that point, I was a fan, because I had seen Memento and Insomnia,” says Murphy, whose first encounter with Nolan was auditioning for Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins, a part which ultimately went to Christian Bale.

He further added, “To get to meet Chris for that movie—which, personally, I always thought was an absurd idea; me playing Batman! —was huge for me. But that meeting led to the character of Scarecrow, and an extraordinary working experience. My feeling ever since has been, if Christopher Nolan asks you to do something, no matter what the size of the part, you just turn up. I was not expecting him to call and ask me to play Oppenheimer. But he did. When I got off the phone, I just sat there rather stunned. I felt very lucky. And then we got to work.”