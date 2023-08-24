Oppenheimer actor Florence Pugh, according to Cinema Blend, has said in an interview how Christopher Nolan apologised to her, and she also talked about her role’s length. She said recently, “Except I knew that Chris really, really, wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role and he understands if I don’t want to come near it.”

She added, “And I was like, ‘Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a cafe in the back of the room, let’s do it. I remember he apologized about the size of the role, and I was like, ‘Please don’t apologize.”

Pugh continued, “And then he said, ‘We’ll send you the script, and honestly, you just read it and you decide if it’s, I completely understand the sizing thing.’ And I remember that evening, when I got the script, being like, ‘I know I’m going to do it.'”

About the film

Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which recently released at the box office, has turned out to be a global winner. The biographical drama based on the life of the American theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, has garnered praises for its screenplay, direction, camerawork, soundtrack and impeccable performances of the ensemble.

While the film continues to rake in moolah across the globe, in a recent interview with The New York Times, the director revealed that there was a line, which was tweaked at the last minute and surprised everyone on the set when it made it to the final cut.

In a scene, where Oppenheimer is in a crucial meeting with the U.S. Secretary of War, Henry Stimson and other government officials, where they decide on which part of Japan they need to drop bombs. Followed by a scene, where Henry says they should avoid Kyoto as it is a place he and his wife went on a honeymoon.