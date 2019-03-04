Operation Gold Fish: Mahesh Babu unveils teaser of thriller about manhunt for Pakistani terrorist Ghazi Baba

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled an edge-of-the-seat, chilling teaser of Operation Gold Fish. Based on the real life Pakistani terrorist Ghazi Baba, Operation Gold Fish seems to be a dramatic retelling of the manhunt for the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant who masterminded the attack on the Parliament in 2001.

The teaser finds a few college-goers, who are caught in the cross-fire amid escalating tensions in Kashmir. It also possibly refers to the massacre of 24 Kashmiri Pandits in Wandhama area on the outskirts of Srinagar city in 1998, in which Ghazi Baba was involved. The action-heavy teaser adds intrigue to the narrative with its smart edits and camera movements, which aptly capture the brutality and the barbarity of the attacks.

Operation Gold Fish has been directed by Sai Kiran Adivi, who made his debut with the 2008 hit comedy film Vinayakudu.

The ensemble cast includes veteran actor Aadi Saikumar, Nithya Naresh, Karthik Raju, Sasha Chhetri and Parvateesam. Popular Telugu writer Abburi Ravi is making his acting debut in the film, and will be seen playing the main antagonist.

The teaser seems to have been strategically timed, considering the current political tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attacks, the IAF air strike in Balakot, the capturing of IAF Wing Commander Avinandan Varthaman in Pakistan and his subsequent release.

