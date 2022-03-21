The Kashmir Files continues its golden run in theatres well into its second week as its total collection now stands at Rs 167.45 crore

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey has failed to create a sensation of the box-office. The action film, which also stars Arshad Warsi, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles, has managed to earn just over Rs 37 crore in its opening weekend, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Although Bachchhan Paandey released during the Holi weekend on 18 March, movie has been facing tough competition from Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files. According to Adarsh, the film managed to earn Rs 13.25 on the first day, followed by Rs 12 crore each day on 19 and 20 March. The total collections of Bachchhan Paandey now stand at Rs 37.25 crore.

#BachchhanPaandey remains low over the weekend, mainly due to #TKF juggernaut that eclipsed the biz of *all* films... Did not witness growth on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/XOQIs0CVtq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2022

The film follows the adventures of Warsi and Sanon as they attempt to make a film on the dreaded gangster Bachchhan Paandey (played by Akshay Kumar). Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharsh Kumar Shukla are also a part of Bachchhan Paandey.

Bachchhan Paandey's collections have been impacted by The Kashmir Files, which continues to rake in moolah at the box-office. The Anupam Kher-starrer has stormed the box-office since its release on 11 March and is galloping its way towards the Rs 200 crore mark.

The film, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s, continues its golden run in theatres well into its second week. The Kashmir Files minted Rs 24.80 crore on 19 March and Rs 25.20 crore on 20 March. The total collections of the film now stand at Rs 167.45 crore.

The Kashmir Files also stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumaar in important roles. Set in 1990, The Kashmir Files dramatises events that surround the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and is said to be based on video interviews of the first generation Kashmiri Pandits. The story of the film has also been written by Agnihotri. The film has been produced by Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Agnihotri, in association with Zee Studios, Tej Narayan Agrawal, Abhishek Agarwal Jaya Prakash Rao Dhote and Mayank Singhania.