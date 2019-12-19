Onward new trailer shows Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voice elves on a magical quest for their departed father

Avengers Endgame co-stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are all set to unite for Pixar Animation fantasy film titled Onward. The film will see actors voice elf brothers who embark on an adventure to discover if magic still exists.

In Onward, Pratt, 39, plays the boisterous older brother Barley, while Holland, 22, is the meek, reserved younger sibling, Ian.

The first teaser trailer of Onward had revealed magical creatures stuck into suburban normalcy, leading natural lives as human beings. The new trailer reveals Ian and Barley discover a magical shaft that can help them resurrect their dead father. However, their plan goes south when they end up summoning only half of their dad. Hence, stumbling through the suburban fantasy world with only a pair of legs, the two brothers must find a way to fully summon their dad before a 24-hour period ends. So to correct their mistakes, Barley and Ian embark on a journey to find if magic still exists in the world.

Check out the trailer here

Ian & Barley’s quest to spend one more day with their dad beginneth March 6 in theatres. Watch the new trailer for Disney & Pixar’s Onward now. #PixarOnward. pic.twitter.com/xFxgzA748v — Disney and Pixar's Onward (@pixaronward) December 17, 2019

The rest of the voice cast includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Octavia Spencer, Ali Wong, Lena Waithe, and Mel Rodriguez. Written and directed by Dan Scanlon (Monster’s University), Onward is slated to release on 6 March, 2020.

