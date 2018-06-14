One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush reveals details about Mark Schwahn's on-set sexual misconduct

Los Angeles: Actor Sophia Bush has spoken in depth about facing sexual harassment at the hands of One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwann.

Bush, 35, detailed her experiences on Sirius XM's Andy Cohen Live, where she recalled how she had to hit Schwann when he groped her.

"The first time Mark Schwahn grabbed my a**, I hit him in front of six other producers, and I hit him f**king hard," Bush said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

"We knew about things he'd say to people, we knew about, like, the late-night texts, we knew when he was super-obsessed with one girl on our show that he started trying to bang down her hotel room door in the middle of the night. She had to be moved, her rooms were moved. And then her boyfriend came and stayed with her the next month and literally, like, it almost came to fisticuffs between the two of them," she added.

In November 2017, Bush was one the many stars of the CW series, including actors Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz, to release a joint statement in support of writer Audrey Wauchope, who alleged harassment from the 51-year-old creator.

In December, Schwahn was fired from the TV drama The Royals following an investigation into the allegations against him.

Bush said the experience of working on the show for nine seasons was "wonderful" when Schwann was not around.

"We're not the only group of girls that's ever had a boss who was a pig. That show for us was very interesting because at times it was wonderful and at times it really wasn't. Our writers' room was in LA, so we had plenty of time where (Schwahn) wasn't on set.…"

"We had great highlight-reel, coming-of-age, rom-com s**t together, and then we also had like, batten down the hatches, he's coming," Bush said.

When asked why she did not quit the show, Bush said, "Why am I supposed to suffer and kill my own career because somebody else can't keep their d**k in their pants?... It's not fair to make everybody suffer because one person can't rein their entitlement in."

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 17:03 PM