One Republic, Tyga to perform in India for the first time: All you need to know

Indian fans of American pop rock band One Republic are extremely excited, and rightly so. The band has arrived in Mumbai for their maiden performance on Friday 21 April, and have a long list of things they are looking to do while in India.

The band received a warm traditional welcome when they arrived in the country and were seen with garlands around their necks as they made their way out of the airport.

The band's vocalist, Ryan Tedder, was seen in an Instagram post standing by the sea. The caption of the post read, "Exploring Mumbai. Loving it already."

One Republic, comprising Ryan Tedder, Brent Kutzle, Eddie Fisher, Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, will perform at NSCI Dome, Worli in Mumbai but that's not all they plan to do. According to a report in The Indian Express, on Friday (20 April) the band will be visiting Kala Ghoda and Colaba in Mumbai to taste the local food and shop as much as they can.

They will also visit places like Chetna Restaurant, Jehangir Art Gallery, Banganga Tank, Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rajabhai Clock Tower, Churchgate Station, Mani Bhavan and Hanging Gardens. A meeting with the dabbawalas is also planned, and the band will also be given a ride in an auto-rickshaw and a bus.

On Saturday (21 April), before their performance, the band will be visiting places like Mount Mary Church and Haji Ali Dargah. According to the same report, the One Republic members will be eating dishes like dal makhani, dum aloo, mutton/chicken biryani, gobi paratha, rajma chawal, butter chicken, palak paneer, chola bhatura and mutton rogan josh, apart from idli sambhar, masala dosa, poha and tomato upma, as well as sweet delights like gulab jamun, rasgulla, kheer, shrikand and jalebi.

Rapper Tyga, on the other hand, is all set to perform for the very first time in New Delhi. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the Grammy nominated rapper is expected to visit Delhi's tourist attractions like Qutub Minar and India Gate during his less than 24-hour maiden India trip. Tyga will arrive in the capital on Friday (20 April) to promote his newly-released album Kyoto.

For Tyga's visit, a Mercedes V Class is going to be arranged along with a seven course Indian meal which will include dishes like butter chicken, chole bhature, biryani, mango kulfi and more. Tyga will be visiting places like the Qutub Minar, India Gate and Gurudwara Bangla Sahib before he arriving at the The Grand Hotel in Vasant Kunj at 1 a.m. on Saturday (21 April).

