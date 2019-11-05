One on one with director, Vishal Mishra on his next, ’Ae Kaash Ke Hum’, an old-school campus romance

‘Ae Kaash Ke Hum’ has been written and directed by Vishal Mishra, who has directed Coffee With D and Marudhar Express earlier. We had a chance to catch up with him to discuss his next.

So tell us about Ae Kaash Ke Hum, your upcoming film.

There are two kinds of films, ones that are made with logic and the other that are felt. Ae Kaash Ke Hum is not only a film that’s made from my heart but will also touch millions of hearts. The film revolves around campus friendship and romance of three youngsters. But the look and feel of the film is very heartwarming and authentic. We have tried to revive the nostalgic feel of the ’90s which has got lost in today’s times where the rom-coms are too-well packaged with plastic emotions. The film is a core musical at heart with 6 beautifully composed songs. We have tried to keep the music very clean, free from any raps, Hinglish lyrics or any remixes.

How did you come up with this title?

The film’s title is inspired from one of my all-time favourite songs of my idol Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa’. This signifies love and depth of all kind of relationship & love especially the ones which are unrequited.

The locations of the film seem to be very picturesque, where was the film shot?

The film was shot in beautiful locations of Dharamshala in Himanchal during last winter. It was freezing cold and the whole unit stood by me in making my dream come true. A big thanks to my DOP Anshul Chobey who shot it too beautifully in the middle of all trying times.

Tell us something about the actors.

The film stars Vivaan Shah, known for his performance in ‘Saat Khoon Maaf’ and ‘Happy New Year’.

The film also stars Priya Singh, who’s making her Bollywood debut with this film after acting in two Telugu films.

She’s the real surprise package of the film and I am very lucky to find her and own her in such a manner. Sophia Singh also stars in a supporting but significant role in the film.

Who are the producers behind the film?

We are very sad that we lost one of our producers Pankaj Thalore to an unfortunate road accident otherwise we would have brought this film sooner to cinemas. We are very thankful to our other producer Kiran K Talasila who is making a debut in Bollywood with this film after producing a couple of films down south. He is an investment banker from New York and very passionate for cinema. We will be coming together again for another project this year.

When’s the film releasing in cinemas?

The first look posters will be out this month and the film will hit cinemas this winter. We have multi-city tours and musical promotions planned for the film. I promise you that it’s a film that will stay in your heart.

So what’s next for you after this?

I have locked a couple of films, one is a horror film based on a real story and another one is a sports biopic. I am on a little break right now and will decide which one to start with, in a few months.

This is a partnered post.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2019 17:27:59 IST