One Direction launches website to commemorate 10 years; a look at band's memorable songs

Popular boy-band One Direction launched a new website to celebrate their 10th anniversary on Thursday, 23 July. The website contains a series of celebration videos, archived behind-the-scenes footage and interactive playlists for fans to enjoy, reports BBC.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and former bandmate Zayn Malik form the band, all of whom first appeared on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

The much-loved band, who have been on hiatus since 2015, broke their two-year Twitter silence on Wednesday, to announce the launch. Prior to the surprise post, the last tweet from the band's official account came two years ago to celebrate their eighth anniversary

Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D pic.twitter.com/nwxrm5MSE9 — One Direction (@onedirection) July 22, 2020

On One Direction's 10th anniversary, here’s looking at a few of their most memorable songs:

'Night Changes' (2014)

A single from the album Four, this was also the group's last song featuring Malik. It is a smooth romantic ballad about growing up and getting old together.

'History' (2015)

A sing from their fifth studio album Made in the AM, it was their last single before the hiatus. It went up to number six on the UK Singles Chart and features clips of the band's journey throughout the years.

'Drag Me Down' (2015)

Another song from the album Made in the AM., it was the group's first number-one single in France and Australia. It debuted at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Notably, this was One Direction's first single since Malik's departure in March 2015.

'What Makes You Beautiful' (2011)

The lead single from their debut studio album Up All Night, the song was a commercial success, reaching the top of charts in several countries. The video features the band spending time on a beach in Malibu, California.

'Perfect' (2015)

Another song from the Made in the AM album, an USA Today article says that Styles has always been intentionally vague about whether the song was a retort to ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's 1989. The number is peppy and upbeat.