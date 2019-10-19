You are here:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood release stalled in China after complaint by Bruce Lee's daughter of actor's depiction

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was scheduled to hit Chinese screens on 25 October, but now its release has been "temporarily put on hold".

This hold comes after Bruce Lee's daughter filed a complaint to the country's National Film Administration regarding the onscreen depiction of her late father in the film, Variety quoted a source.

Quentin Tarantino directorial which hit big screens in July this year had a scene in where Brad Pitt's character challenges a ridiculously boastful young Lee for a fight and easily manages to toss him aside.

"As long as Quentin can make some cuts, it will be released as planned," the source said.

However, no official confirmation on the same is out yet, the news has been all over the social media in China lately.

A fan outraged by the decision wrote, "Unbelievable. In the future, I'll never watch go watch movies in the theaters again. There's absolutely nothing good to watch."

Apart from DiCaprio and Pitt, the film also stars Margot Robbie, late actor Luke Perry, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham and Kurt Russell.

It is produced by Shannon McIntosh and David Heyman.

