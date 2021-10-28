While Ron's Gone Wrong releases in cinemas on 29 October, the recently-released trailer of Chris Evans' Lightyear states it will hit the screens in June next year.

Animation films touch audiences of all shapes and sizes, and leave you with a happy feeling once you leave the theatre. Not only kids but even adults have loved animation films throughout the years, and we have been given some absolute storytelling and visual gems this past decade.

On World Animation Day, here is a quick look at all the exciting animation films to look forward to:

Ron's Gone Wrong

The 20th Century Studios film will release in Indian cinemas this Friday on 29 October, and if its review scores are any indication (81 percent on Rotten Tomatoes), it is a film that audiences are thoroughly enjoying.

Ron’s Gone Wrong is a touching and hilarious look at the budding friendship between a boy and his faulty robot. Ron’s Gone Wrong features the voices of famed comic actor Zach Galifianakis , Jack Dylan Grazer, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, and more. The story of a real-world friendship in a world dominated by online relationships is likely to strike a chord with children, adults, and families of all shapes and sizes. The film addresses the fundamentals of friendship, from what constitutes friendship to how they take hold and grow to how we sustain them.

Encanto

The Disney film tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Encanto is slated to release in November.

Lightyear

Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is slated to release in June 2022. The sci-fi action-adventure presents the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear — the hero who inspired the toy — introducing the legendary Space Ranger who would win generations of fans. Chris Evans (Knives Out, Avengers: Endgame) lends his voice to Buzz. “The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” says Evans. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family, and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.” Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed Finding Dory in 2016, helms Lightyear.

Minions: The Rise Of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru is produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures. It is the sequel to the spin-off prequel Minions (2015) and the fifth instalment in the Despicable Me franchise. Directed by Kyle Balda, with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors, the film sees the return of Steve Carell as Gru, and Pierre Coffin as The Minions, along with Taraji P Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon, the fourth and final instalment of this franchise assures an all-new hilarious adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task of turning himself back into his monster self and Johnny to his human self, after Van Helsing transforms them both. The film features Selena Gomez as Mavis, Andy Samberg as Johnny, and Brain Hull as Drac.

Turning Red

The coming-of-age fantasy comedy film, produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios, will be distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is written and directed by Domee Shi (in her feature directorial debut), produced by Lindsey Collins, and starring Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh.