On weightlifter Karnam Malleswari's birthday, Kona Venkat announces a multilingual biopic on Olympic winner

A biopic on famous Indian weightlifter, Karnam Malleswari, was announced today (1 June), on the occasion of her 45th birthday. The untitled Telugu project, which will be made as a pan-Indian film, will be directed by Sanjana Reddy. It is announced to be released in Tamil and Hindi as well.

The film will be jointly produced by Kona Venkat and MVV Satyanarayana. The cast and crew will be announced soon. The makers unveiled an announcement poster, whose tagline said, "Journey of a girl who lifted the nation."

Malleshwari was the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics. She won a bronze medal at the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

In an interview to Asian Age in March, Venkat opened up about the project and why he wanted to tell Malleswari’s story. “This film is going to be an inspiration to the present generation. A poor girl from a remote village in Srikakulm district won the Bronze medal for India in Olympics. That is definitely a big story to narrate,” he said as reported by Hindustan Times.

“She has faced so many hurdles and problems to reach this level. It wasn’t easy. She told us her whole story and gave us permission to portray all the incidents in her life,” he added. Venkat further added that the film will also be made in Tamil and Hindi apart from Telugu.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2020 17:21:38 IST

