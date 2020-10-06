On Vinod Khanna's 74th birth anniversary, remembering his films, from Achanak to Amar Akbar Antony

In a career spanning almost 47 years, #VinodKhanna was part of seminal films like The Burning Train, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Mera Gaon Mera Desh

Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna was hailed as one of the most versatile actors of the 1970s. Not running after heroic characters, Vinod Khanna showcased his acting chops in villainous as well as comedic roles and supporting characters. In fact, most of his projects in the early section of his career are filled with roles of the antagonist in films like Purab Aur Paschim, Sachaa Jhutha, Aan Milo Sajna, Mastana or Elaan.

Vinod Khanna forayed in films with Sunil Dutt's Man Ka Meet in 1968 as an anti-hero. His portrayal of the character was well appreciated. He would essay the role of a hero much later in his career with films like Amar Akbar Anthony, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and The Burning Train.

Vinod Khanna was one of the many celebrities from around the world who had joined the controversial Rajneesh Movement in the 1970s. He became a disciple of Osho in 1975, moving to Oregon and leaving his family — a wife and two kids behind in Mumbai. He returned home after a 5-year break, was active in films until his last years before he succumbed to cancer in April, 2017.

On his birth anniversary, here is a look at some of his best performances

Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971)

Khanna played the role of a dacoit, Jabbar Singh, in Raj Khosla’s directorial of 1971. He was the antagonist to Dharmendra’s character and the film was a commercial hit. Khanna’s portrayal of the terrorising dacoit left strong impressions on viewers’ minds.

Achanak (1973)

This murder thriller was inspired by the tale of Commander Kawas Manekshaw Nanavati, a Naval Commander who was tried for the murder of Prem Ahuja, his wife's lover. Vinod Khanna played Major Ranjeet Khanna who stands tall in the court and defends himself against murder accusations. The film was directed by Gulzar the incident had previously inspired the 1963 film Yeh Rastey Hain Pyar Ke and was also the theme for Akshay Kumar’s 2016 Rustom.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

One of the most iconic films produced by the Hindi film industry, Amar Akbar Anthony told the story of three brothers who were displaced from their family. Along with Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor played the other brothers. Khanna was a righteous police officer.

Dayavan (1988)

This movie came after Vinod Khanna took a five-year hiatus from movies. In Dayavan, he played the role of a benevolent gangster who has dedicated his life to helping people who had been even less fortunate than himself.

Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

In his supporting role, Khanna won all hearts as he played a lawyer and the confidant of Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Prakash Mehra, the superhit movie gave us some long-lasting performances and evergreen songs.