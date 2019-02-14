On Valentine's Day, Bollywood pairs that deserve their own films — from Deepika-Vicky Kaushal to Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan

Dharmendra-Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol, Varun-Alia, Ranveer-Deepika are Bollywood’s celebrated on-screen couples. Their movies were loved by many but more importantly it is their on-screen chemistry that is the major reason behind the success of Sholay, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya, Bajirao Mastaani, and other films.

But what about those couples who haven't yet been cast in a film opposite each other? This Valentine's Day, here's a call to producers and filmmakers, to cast these actors together for a fresh set of onscreen couples:

Kartik Aryan-Alia Bhatt

Kartik is currently a favorite among the youth. His comic timing and dramatic performances have been well received in films such as Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt has never disappointed in her films be it in Highway, 2 States, Udta Punjab or recent release Gully Boy. So it seems that their collaboration can prove to be entertaining for the audience.

Shahid Kapoor- Janhvi Kapoor

Even though Shahid Kapoor is much older to Janhvi Kapoor, it would be interesting to see them paired opposite one another. Janhvi has made her debut with Shahid’s step-brother Ishaan Khattar in Dhadak (2018). Last year Shahid’s chemistry with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in Batti Gul Meter Chalu was received well and soon he will be seen with Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh (remake of Arjun Reddy)

Deepika Padukone-Vicky Kaushal

In 2016, several sources claimed that Deepika Padukone was not ready share screen space with Uri actor Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat. But after the success of Sanju and recently released action-war drama Uri, one can hope that this pairing will see the light of day. Both actors have already worked on a commercial together, and seem to compliment each other on screen.

Varun Dhawan- Sara Ali Khan

Sara, who is just two films old has already created a fan base for herself. Kedarnath proved lucky for Sara whereas her brief role in Simmba also worked in her favor. That Varun straddles mass-y films with complex, performance-driven ones is a well known fact. It would be interesting to see these two actors together in one film.

Ranveer Singh- Kriti Sanon

In 2018 Ranveer proved himself with his performance as an antagonist in Padmaavat and good-cop-bad cop in Simmba. He is known for his mad energy so a pairing with Bariely Ki Barfi’s Kriti Sanon, who was applauded for her comic timing, is more than warranted.

