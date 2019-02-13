On Valentine's Day 2019, watch these classic Hollywood romance films that celebrate love

Whether you spend Valentine's Day with the object of your affection or have the couch all to yourself, these Hollywood movies are all about celebrating love and romance. From black-and-white classics to Nora Ephron's best, these movies are guaranteed to give you that warm, fuzzy feeling.

Casablanca(1943)

One of the greatest romantic movies ever made, Casablanca stars Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman as two former lovers who unexpectedly reunite in Morocco during World War II; she needs his help to flee the country. The movie features one of American cinema's most iconic lines: "Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, she walks into mine."

Roman Holiday(1953)

Anything Audrey Hepburn was in was bound to be good — and Roman Holiday is one of her best. Audrey plays a princess trying to break free of the confines of her position and is charmed by a reporter she meets, played by the incredibly handsome Gregory Peck.

Annie Hall (1977)



Diana Keaton's charm and Woody Allen's deadpan self-depreciation makes this comedy, well, an unromantic comedy. As Allen's character says, "A relationship, I think, is like a shark. It has to constantly move forward or it dies,” Annie Hall has its moments of high romance, but takes a realistic view on love and relationships

Sleepless in Seattle(1993)

This Nora Ephron classic hooks you right till the end, referencing the '50s weepie classic An Affair to Remember in which Deborah Kerr famously can't keep her romantic appointment atop the Empire State Building with Cary Grant. Sleepless In Seattle stars Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan as the couple you root for, and their "will they, won't they" story keeps you invested throughout.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Another Nora Ephron classic — an examination of male-female friendships that turn into love — Harry Met Sally is best remembered for Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan's portrayals of the titular characters. It's great to watch how the characters on screen grow as a couple and as individuals.

