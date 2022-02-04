On Urmila Matondkar’s birthday, here is a glimpse of some of the best dance numbers of the actress:

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older today, 4 February. With a decade-long career, the stunning actress has a long list of notable roles to her name. Matondkar won hearts with her performances in movies such as Rangeela, Judaai, Satya, Daud and Hum Tum Pe Marte Hain.

Born in 1974, the Rangeela actress also appeared in several Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam films. She, however, is most recognised for her performances in thriller movies.

Known for her flawless acting skills, the Judaai actress is also a graceful dancer. She has been featured in several blockbuster dance numbers and enthralled moviegoers with her sultry moves. Her dance performances are popular even today and only a few could match her level of energy and expressions.

On the occasion of her birthday, here is a glimpse of some of the best dance numbers of the actress:

Chamma Chamma: This dance number is popular even now. It is a visual treat because of Matondkar aesthetic dance moves. The dance number is from movie China Gate.

Rangeela Re: The title song of the movie Rangeela featuring Matondkar is too hard to resist. The Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial also featured Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff.

Kambakth Ishq: How can anyone forget the title song of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya - Kambakth Ishq. The song featuring Fardeen Khan and Urmila Matondkar is still too hot to handle. The actress looked ravishing in the song and the movie was directed by Rajat Mukherjee.

Tanha Tanha: The actress is known for her dance performance in Tanha Tanha. Matondkar's oomph was hard to miss in this video. The song also featured Jackie Shroff.

Shabba Shabba: Another sultry performance by Urmila Matondkar. People liked her chemistry with Sanjay Dutt. The song is from the movie Daud. The actress was featured in the role of a village girl.

Aa Hi Jaiye: The song from the movie Lajja can never be forgotten. In this dance number, the actress enthralled viewers with her powerful dancing skills.

What do you think of the above dance numbers of Urmila Matondkar?