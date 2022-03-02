From 'Jai Jai Shivshankar' in War to 'Beat Pe Booty' in A Flying Jatt, looking at Tiger Shroff's best dance numbers

Actor Tiger Shroff, turns 32 today, 2 March. He is the son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and film producer Ayesha Shroff. Tiger made his acting debut in Sabbir Khan’s film Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon that released in 2014.

Now that the Baaghi actor has completed more than 5 years in the industry, he is considered to be one of the bankable heroes among the lot. Apart from his action movies, fans and critics always praise him for his dancing skills and amazing stunts. Most of his dance moves are beyond perfection which is why he is called as the 'dancing superstar' of the current generation.

As the Munna Michael actor turns a year older, here are some of his best dance tracks in which he has stunned the audience:

Whistle Baja from Heropanti:

This track became a rage when the film hit the big screens in 2014. Tiger Shroff’s dance moves not only grabbed everyone’s attention but also went viral especially for its hook step.

'Dus Bahane 2.0' from Baaghi 3:

This song is a recreation of the original track Dus Bahane from the film Dus. The latest version has Tiger sees opposite Shraddha Kapoor equally matching his glam.

'Jai Jai Shivshankar' from War:

This song is a delight to watch wherein dancing stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger make it an iconic moment for fans. Soon after its release, this number became a party anthem and a chartbuster too. With Hrithik Roshan by his side, Tiger Shroff equally matched his steps to the beat.

'Beat Pe Booty' from A Flying Jatt:

This song is undoubtedly one of the most popular tracks of the actor. From having brilliant moves to catchy lines, this song has it all. Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger Shroff totally nailed it with their dancing skills and hence, became the talk of the town when it was released.

Watch the video here

'Main Hun' from Munna Michael:

This song proves that Tiger Shroff knows his job very well. Give him a dance floor and he knowns how to own it! Despite failing at the box office, the movie grabbed people's attention because of Shroff’s fantastic dance moves. The track showcases Tiger Shroff’s tribute to dancing legend Michael Jackson and he (Shroff) was outstanding in it.

Watch the video here.