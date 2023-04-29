On auspicious occasion of Maa Sita Navmi, after launching the enchanting poster of Janaki along with the audio teaser of Ram Siya Ram, the leading lady of Adipurush Kriti Sanon reached one of the most revered Ram Mandir at Tulsibaug, Pune to seek the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram and Maa Sita.

This most worshipped Shree Ram Mandir of Pune was built around 1761 during the Peshwa rule. During her visit, Kriti Sanon not only performed puja to the deities but also soaked some peaceful and serene atmosphere of the temple.

Om Raut’s Adipurush produced by Bhushan Kumar releases on June 16 globally

