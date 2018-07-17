On the Basis of Sex trailer: Felicity Jones fights for gender equality as a young Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The first trailer of the biographical drama film, On the Basis of Sex, has been released and it looks as powerful as the personality the movie is based on: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The trailer for On the Basis of Sex deals with one of Ginsburg’s earliest cases, Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld. Back in 1975, Ginsburg successfully argued before the Supreme Court that a widower denied his wife’s survivor benefits under Social Security and violated the right to equal protection secured by the Due Process Clause of the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution. "If the law differentiates on the basis of sex, when will men and women ever be equal?" she asks in the trailer.

The trailer also shows a young Ginsburg teaming up with her husband Martin as she confronts tradition. At one point she says to another attorney, "You don’t get to tell me when to quit."

On the Basis of Sex releases on 25 December in-line with Justice Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the Supreme Court. The movie's cast includes Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Armie Hammer as Martin D. Ginsburg, Justin Theroux as Mel Wulf, Kathy Bates as Dorothy Kenyon, Sam Waterston as Erwin Griswold, Cailee Spaeny as Jane Ginsburg, Callum Shoniker as James Steven Ginsburg, Jack Reynor, Stephen Root, and a special appearance by Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself.

It has been directed by Mimi Leder (Deep Impact, The Leftovers) from a screenplay by Daniel Stiepleman.

You can watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 12:33 PM