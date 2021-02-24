On Sridevi's third death anniversary, daughter Janhvi Kapoor shares her handwritten note
'You are the best baby in the world,' read Janhvi Kapoor's handwritten note from mother Sridevi
Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai on 24 February, 2018 at the age of 54 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel. The Himmatwala actress was in Dubai to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding ceremony.
On Sridevi's third death anniversary today, her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor remembered their mother and shared emotional posts dedicated to her.
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi shared a throwback picture of her parents.
View this post on Instagram
Sridevi made her acting debut at the age of four with the 1967 Tamil film Kandan Karunai and transitioned to adult roles when she turned 13 with Moondru Mudichu (1976), another Tamil film.
In an impressive career, spanning five decades, she dominated the commercial space in cinema in the '80s and '90s with Hindi films such as Mr India, Chalbaaz, Sadma, Chandni, Judaai and Nagina. Sridevi returned to the screen after a hiatus of 15 years with English Vinglish (2012), which she followed up with Tamil film Puli (2015) and 2017's Mom, which earned Sridevi the National Award for best actress posthumously.
Janhvi made her acting debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter in 2018. After Dhadak, Janhvi was seen in Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
Her next film Roohi, co-starring RajkummarRao and Varun Sharma, will release on 11 March. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 and Good Luck Jerry in her pipeline.
Whereas, Khushi is currently studying at the New York Film Academy.
