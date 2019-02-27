You are here:

On Sridevi's first death anniversary, husband Boney Kapoor auctions her Kota saree; bid reaches Rs 1,30,000

FP Staff

Feb 27, 2019 10:41:21 IST

The Kapoor family observed legendary actress Sridevi's first death anniversary on 24 February. To mark the occasion, her husband Boney Kapoor donated one of her saris, that was auctioned online. The bidding began at Rs 40,000 and touched Rs 1,30,000.

Parisera, a 27-year-old Chennai-based non-profit online platform, which specialises in Indian handicrafts, hosted the auction named ‘Being Generous, With Sridevi’. "For the auction, the family has chosen a Kota sari. It is light, bright and emanates the perfect essence of Sridevi," a statement read.

Announcing the auction on social media, the Parisera organisation mentioned that Boney chose the non-profit organisation Concern India Foundation to receive the proceeds from the auction. "This charitable trust helps in the empowerment of women and strives in the upliftment of various underprivileged sections of the society. We are humbled beyond words to be part of this initiative. Your bid for the sari will help in the betterment of lives,” they added.

Last year, Sridevi passed away owing to accidental drowning in Abu Dhabi, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 10:42:44 IST

