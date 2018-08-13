On Sridevi's 55th birth anniversary, 18-foot mural painting of actress to be made in Mumbai

Screen legend Sridevi left the nation shocked with her untimely death in February. On her 55th birth anniversary on 13 August, Bollywood Art Project is building an 18 feet tall mural painting of her on a wall on Chapel Road, Bandra, Mumbai to pay homage to the late actress.

The project, which will be recreating Sridevi’s look from her film, Gurudev will be helmed by artists Ranjit Dahiya, Kunal Dahiya, Bidisha Biswas, Arushu and Richa. Boney Kapoor, in an interview to Pinkvilla thanked the initiative on behalf of his family consisting of his two daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

He added, “There are heroes and then there are legends, heroes get remembered but legends never die. Sri lives with us every day…not a minute goes by when we don’t miss her.” Janhvi Kapoor, who debuted alongside Ishaan Khatter in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, also posted a throwback image of the actor with Janhvi as a toddler and Boney Kapoor.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Aug 12, 2018 at 12:29pm PDT

The producer had posted a video on 2 June, which marked the 22nd marriage anniversary of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi.

Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace , warmth and laughter lives within me forever... pic.twitter.com/0XWhFIvOvz — SRIDEVI BONEY KAPOOR (@SrideviBKapoor) June 2, 2018

To mark the occasion, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also announced a two-day retrospective of Sridevi’s films. Sridevi’s Mom, Lamhe, Mr India, English Vinglish, Sadma and Chandni will be screened on 13 and 14 August at Film Division Auditorium in New Delhi.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 11:11 AM