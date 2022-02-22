From Maine Pyaar Kiya to Vivah, looking at Sooraj Barjatya's top films

Indian cinema’s ace producer and director, Sooraj R Barjatya turns a year older today, 22 February. Born on 1965 in Mumbai, the filmmaker is known for his family drama films. Barjatya has directed some of Bollywood’s greatest family wholesome entertainers. Most of his movies revolve around family values, friendship and also include old-school romance.

Sooraj Barjatya entered Hindi cinemas as an assistant director and made his directorial debut with the 1989 romantic drama, Maine Pyar Kiya. The film became a successful hit, making Barjatya a household name and a favourite among the audience.

Barjatya is also the Chairman of the film production and distribution company, Rajshri Productions. Along with directing a number of successful movies, he also produces family-oriented movies and television shows under his production banner.

On the occasion of this legendary filmmaker's birthday, we take a look at some of his memorable films:

Maine Pyar Kiya

This musical drama became a box-office hit in 1989 and also earned several Filmfare Awards. Salman Khan and Bhagyashree won the Best Male Debut and Best Female Debut award, respectively, for their performances in this blockbuster entertainer.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer is one of the most commercially successful Bollywood films ever. The romance of this lead pair was loved by audiences, making it one of the highest-grossing films of all time. This 1994 romantic drama won a National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for its wonderful portrayal of a love story with strong family values.

Hum Saath-Saath Hain

This movie boasts of a phenomenal star cast with actors such as Tabu, Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. The 1999 multi-starrer is replete with family values and epitomises relationships in a joint family system.

Vivah

This one traverses a young couple’s journey from engagement to marriage. With Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the lead, Barjatya’s 2006 movie shows how a young couple’s love blossoms just before their marriage.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

This family entertainer was one of the highest-grossing films of 2015 and is proof that Sooraj Barjatya is indeed the king of wholesome family movies in Bollywood. Starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo marks Barjatya and Khan's fourth collaboration.