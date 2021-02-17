On Sivakarthikeyan's birthday, Ayalaan makers debut first track; Hansika Motwani, SJ Suryah wish actor

The single, titled 'Vera level Sago', has been composed and sung by AR Rahman.

Actor Sivakarthikeyan celebrates his birthday today, 17 February. On the occasion of his birthday, makers of his film Ayalaan released the first single title 'Vera level Sago', which has been composed and sung by AR Rahman. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the shooting of Ayalaan, which is being directed by Ravi Kumar, was started in November after the COVID-19 lockdown restriction was relaxed and the shoot wrapped up last month.

On the occasion of his birthday, a number of celebrities wished the actor including SJ Suryah, who is all set to work with Sivakarthikeyan in Don, Hansika Motwani, who worked with Sivakarthikeyan in Maan Karate.

Others like composer D Imman, actors Kevin and Sathish also wished him

Happy birthday my friend, Prince of our movie Industry, uzhaipal uyarndha @Siva_Kartikeyan bro have a great year sir sjs https://t.co/jnZOtG0hdS — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) February 17, 2021

Happy birthday SK @Siva_Kartikeyan .stay blessed always ☺️ — Hansika (@ihansika) February 17, 2021

Hearty birthday wishes @Siva_Kartikeyan ! More films and more credits to follow in coming years! — D.IMMAN (@immancomposer) February 17, 2021

Happy'oh happy to be a part of unveiling the common DP for our @Siva_Kartikeyan na's birthday celebration. ❤️#HBDPrinceSivaKarthikeyan pic.twitter.com/PucbXXb1pP — Kavin (@Kavin_m_0431) February 16, 2021

According to a report by India Today, Sivakarthikeyan started his career as a television host before debuting in Tamil cinema with Dhanush's 3. He is known for films like Ethir Neechal, Varuthapadadha Vaalibar Sangam, Remo, Rajini Murugan and Namma Veetu Pillai.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial Doctor.