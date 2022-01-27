As Shreyas Talpade turns 46, a guide to his best Hindi films from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series to Om Shanti Om

Shreyas Talpade turns 46 today, 27 January.

The Iqbal actor has made a place in the hearts of movie-lovers with fantastic performances in films such as Dor, Welcome To Sajjanpur and Om Shanti Om.



Born on 6 January 1976, Talpade has appeared in several Hindi and Marathi films and TV series. Currently, the actor features as the protagonist in the Marathi drama series Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath.



He has also directed and produced films such as Poster Boys. Talpade also gained fame recently for dubbing Allu Arjun’s role in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise. The 46-year-old is famous for his comic timing in films such as Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series and Housefull 2. However, he has also made a mark in several dramas, portraying any serious role with equal ease.

As the actor turns 46, here is a look at some of his most memorable performances:

Iqbal (2005):

Shreyas Talpade made his Hindi debut with this Nagesh Kukunoor film. The movie saw Talpade play a speech and hearing impaired boy who yearns to join the Indian cricket team. The actor managed to hold his own against veteran stars such as Naseeruddin Shah in the film and managed to win viewers’ hearts with his intense performance.

The film garnered accolades from both critics and audiences. Talpade was awarded the Best Actor Critics Choice by the Zee Cine Awards.

Dor (2006):



In another Nagesh Kukunoor film, Talpade dons a variety of hats, quite literally, as he portrayed the role of a behroopiya (con artist). Though the film highlighted the friendship between the characters of Meera (Ayesha Takia) and Zeenat (Gul Panag), Talpade stole the show in every frame he appeared, with a mix of brilliant comic timing and restrained acting.

Om Shanti Om (2007):

Om Shanti Om is most famous for Deepika Padukone’s debut in the Hindi film industry. However, while Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s performances were a big draw for people, Talpade managed to charm audiences with his effortless comic timing. The actor played the role of Khan’s best friend in the reincarnation drama. He was much appreciated for his role and was also nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Welcome To Sajjanpur (2008)

The Shyam Benegal drama saw Talpade portray a young man named Mahadev who makes a living writing letters for villagers. As Mahadev dreams of being a novelist, his letters lead to conflict, romance and even political turmoil in the village. Welcome To Sajjanpur won much appreciation from critics and moviegoers.

Golmaal series:



Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series has given Talpade ample opportunity to showcase his comic timings. In the three films he has starred in, the actor has managed to keep audiences in splits with his role as Laxman Apte. Talpade will also star in Golmaal 5.