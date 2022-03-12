Ace singer Shreya Ghoshal turns 38 today, 12 March. She has been active in the Bollywood film industry for two decades and has many great songs to her credit.

Ghoshal has carved out a remarkable spot for herself as not only one of the leading playback singers in the Bollywood industry, but also in regional language film industries. The talented singer has won four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards, and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards among many others.

Apart from being a playback singer, she has also been a judge on different reality singing shows.

Shreya Ghoshal made her debut in the industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas (2002) and wowed the viewers and the members of the film fraternity alike.

On the occasion of Shreya Ghoshal's birthday, here are some of her latest songs:

Jab Saiyaan

'Jab Saiyaan' from Gangubai Kathiawadi is Shreya Ghoshal's latest song. The song, just like the film, has created an uproar and audiences have loved and thoroughly enjoyed this romantic track. Jab Saiyaan has over 56 million views on YouTube in just a span of three weeks.

Uff

Shreya Ghoshal and Shreyas Purnaik's Uff has certainly won the masses. The video song features Mohsin Khan and Heli Daruwala. The song has garnered 18 million views in just over a month.

Chaka Chak

'Chaka Chak' from the movie Atrangi Re is yet another popular song by Ghoshal. The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush and the song has over 76 million views on YouTube. Even though the movie did not stun audiences too much, the song certainly hooked them.

Digu Digu Digu Naaga

'Digu Digu Digu Naaga' featured in Varudu Kaavalenu, a Telugu language film released in 2021. The song features Naga Shaurya, Ritu Varma and has 50 million views on YouTube.

Param Sundari

The song featured in Mimi, a 2021 Bollywood film. AR Rahman's composition and Shreya Ghoshal's beautiful voice made the song super-hit. The video has 335 million views in just seven months.

Here's wishing Shreya Ghoshal a very happy birthday!