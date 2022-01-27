From singing a tribute to Sidharth Shukla with 'Tu Yaheen Hai' to starring in Badshah's music video titled Fly, here is a list of Shehnaaz Gill's top music videos

Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill turns 29 today, 27 January. Shehnaaz managed to win millions of hearts with her stint in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

Not to forget, her friendship with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla also became the talk of the town. Shukla’s untimely demise last year, however, left everyone in shock.

As the singer turns a year older, here's a look at a few of her top music videos:

After the death of her close friend Shukla, Gill stayed away from social media. Later, she shared a music video titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai' as a tribute to him. The song was sung by Gill herself while lyrics and music were given by Raj Ranjodh.

Post her return from Big Boss House, Gill teamed up with ace rapper Badshah for their first collaboration. The music video Fly was shot in Kashmir, showcasing the picturesque snow-clad locations. Along with both the stars, the video also stars musician Uchana Amit, who also featured in the hit track Top Tucker.

Another Gill's song, which was the last one shot with Shukla, made headlines after it was released. The much-awaited track, 'Habit' melted hearts worldwide.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away on 2 September, even before completing the shoot. Earlier, this track was titled as Adhura but a social media campaign by SidNaaz fans changed the name to Habit.

Recently, Gill and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate stole the limelight with their new clip Boring Day. This video was to dispel one’s boredom. Within a few hours of its release, the video went viral on social media. The duo had earlier created the Twada Kutta Tommy mix, which also made waves on the internet.