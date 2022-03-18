Shashi Kapoor began his acting career as a child actor in his brother Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag

Actor Shashi Kapoor, the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor, was born on 18 March, 1938 in Calcutta. His contribution to the Hindi cinema as an actor has been invaluable.

Shashi Kapoor began his acting career as a child actor in his brother Raj Kapoor's directorial Aag. His debut as an adult in the industry was in Yash Chopra's Dharmputra in 1961. Since then, Shashi Kapoor took on multiple roles.

The veteran actor was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award, national awards, Padma Bhushan among many other awards for his contribution to the Hindi film industry. Shashi Kapoor died in 2017 at the age of 79 due to aspiration pneumonia.

On the occasion of Shashi Kapoor's birth anniversary, here is a look at the actor's top movies

Deewaar

Deewaar is a 1975 hit film directed by Yash Chopra. Shashi Kapoor along with Amitabh Bachchan spreads magic on screen. Kapoor plays the role of Ravi Verma, brother of Vijay Verma, played by Bachchan.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Satyam Shivam Sundaram is a 1978 film directed by Raj Kapoor and is considered to be one of the greatest works of Shashi Kapoor. Shashi Kapoor was paired alongside Zeenat Aman. Shashi Kapoor played the role of Rajeev, a civil engineer and his character was loved by the audience.

Shaan

Shaan is a 1980 Ramesh Sippy directorial film. The film performed well during re-runs. Shashi Kapoor played the role of Ravi Kumar, Shiv Kumar's brother. Shashi Kapoor's performance was widely praised by the audience.

Baseraa

Ramesh Talwar's directorial Baseraa was released in 1981. Shashi Kapoor was paired alongside Rekha and Raakhee. Shashi Kapoor played the role of Balraj Kohli.