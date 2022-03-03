Shankar Mahadevan has composed music for films such as Bunty Aur Babli, Taare Zameen Par, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Raazi among others

Singer Shankar Mahadevan turns a year older today, 3 March. A part of the Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy trio, the singer-composer has given several hits such as Dil Chahta Hai, Breathless and Maa.

His music in blockbusters such as Bunty Aur Babli, Taare Zameen Par, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Raazi have won hearts of listeners all over the world.

A prolific singer and music composer, Mahadevan has won several awards for his work, including three National Film Awards. The singer was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2019.

On Shankar Mahadevan’s birthday, here is a playlist of some of his most-liked songs:

'Breathless'

No conversation about Shankar Mahadevan’s best tracks is complete without mentioning this song. A part of Mahadevan’s 1998 album of the same name, Breathless felt like Mahadevan had sung without pausing for one breath. However, the singer later clarified in an interview that it was not so. The composition of this track was by Mahadevan as well and the lyrics were by Javed Akhtar.

'Dil Chahta Hai'



Farhan Akhtar’s urbane film won many hearts when it was released in the year 2001. One of the highlights of the film was Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s music. The title track sung by Mahadevan himself perfectly highlights the film’s focus on friendship and also remains a top pick for any road trip playlist.

'Pretty Woman'



Shankar Mahadevan’s vocals, coupled with Shah Rukh Khan’s effortless charm, made this version of Roy Orbison’s track 'Pretty Woman' a hit with listeners.

'Kajra Re'

The iconic track, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan matching steps with Big B as well as Abhishek Bachchan, remains one of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy's most popular compositions. The song also featured the vocals by Alisha Chinai and Javed Ali.

'Maa'

The emotional track by Mahadevan won the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer. The song, picturised on Darsheel Safary, perfectly encapsulates the bond between mother and child. Shankar Mahadevan’s soothing vocals give voice to a person's loneliness when they are separated from their mother.

'Desi Girl'



The hit party track by Shankar Mahadevan and Sunidhi Chauhan still remains a rage with listeners. Mahadevan’s powerful vocals breathed life into the song, making millions fall even more in love with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the track.

'Sapno Se Bhare Naina'



Another gem from the film Luck By Chance, this Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy composition is all about ambition and how far one can go to achieve their dreams. The visuals of the song, which feature Farhan Akhtar at an audition for a film, blend perfectly with the lyrics.

Which is your favourite Shankar Mahadevan song?