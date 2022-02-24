Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt, will release in Indian cinemas tomorrow.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will celebrate his 59th birthday on 24 February, this year. His ability to create amazing cinematography, emotional plots and exquisite direction is what makes Bhansali stand out in Bollywood.

The National Award-winning director has so far established himself as someone who gives films a new meaning through his larger-than life narratives and majestic set pieces. Born in 1963 in Bhuleshwar, South Bombay, Bhansali’s love for Gujarati food, music, literature and architecture comes from his family.

Bhansali made his directorial debut with romantic musical Khamoshi: The Musical that was released in 1996. He was also conferred with the Filmfare Award for Best Film (Critics). Later in 1999, he rose to fame with the commercially successful Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam; from there it was no looking back for the young director.

On his 59th birthday, here are some of his most noted works over the years:

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: This cinematic gem featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in the lead. The film was Bhansali’s second directorial venture that went on to win nine Filmfare trophies. The storyline, mood and vibrant colours of love were something that only Bhansali could have thought of. Apart from winning commercial success, the movie also stole people’s hearts and till date it is considered to be one of the director’s best works.

Black: This movie starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, who gave a stellar performance and showed the true meaning of withstanding adversity. In the movie, Bhansali very well brought out the colour schemes of blacks, greys, blues and whites that spoke of character and situation. Through this movie, Bhansali perfectly challenges the art of depicting emotions. From winning a record-breaking 11 Filmfare awards, Bhansali increased the bar higher for his works.

Devdas: This classic was based on a novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Being one of the grandest movies in Indian cinema, Devdas became India’s official entry to the Oscars in 2002. In the film, Bhansali used muted palettes to depict Devdas' self-destructive tendencies. He also used bright green, blue, red and gold hues in his sets to perfectly showcase feelings of love and romance. Be it the dazzling outfits of Madhuri Dixit-Nene's Chandramukhi in sequences when she is falling in love with Shah Rukh Khan or the dull tone cast over the final scene of the film, Bhansali laboured over every little detail to create an emotional masterpiece.

Bajirao Mastani: This movie rightly speaks of extravagance. From gorgeous set designs to spell-binding war sequences, Bhansali captivated its audience to the final take of the movie. This period-movie featured Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Ranveer Singh in the lead. According to reports, the Aaina Mahal in the film was made using over 20,000 designed mirrors that were handpicked from Jaipur along with 13 chandeliers. The magnum opus went on to bag nine Filmfare awards and also become the highest-grossing film of the year.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela: This movie was inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. It was beautifully created for an audience who love a mix of passion and intense enmity. This film can be considered one of Bhansali’s best visually-pleasing dramas. Lead actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were much loved and adored for their on-screen chemistry.

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film will release in theatres a day after his birthday (25 February). The film features Alia Bhatt as the lead who essays the role of a sex worker. The movie revolves around how this sex worker rose to political power and prominence in a red-light district in Mumbai’s Kamathipura. Along with Alia, the movie also stars Ajay Devgan, as a mafia don Karim Lala. This film is an adaptation of Indian author Hussain Zaidi's highly acclaimed book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.