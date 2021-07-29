As Sanjay Dutt turns 62, here's a playlist of songs from films like Rocky, Saajan or Lage Raho Munna Bhai that you can hum to,

Sanjay Dutt’s career graph has been the stuff of legends. On his birthday today, here are some of his superhit songs that have engraved a place for themselves in public memory.

Rocky Mera Naam

The song heralded Sanjay Dutt's entry into filmdom. His stylised romp on the top of a scrambler bike was the perfect introduction for the macho actor. Singer Kishore Kumar sang the song with the power it deserved and the song looks fresh even now.

Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai

Shot on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, it's easily one of the most romantic of the actor. Nadeem-Shravan composed the track.

Nayak Nahi Khalnayak

From the movie Nayak in 1993, Dutt came into his own in the song and elevated it by his energy. The pop song cemented his position as the "antihero with a heart of gold."

Ae Shivani

Dutt himself turned a singer for this fun song, picturised on him and Urmila Matondkar.

M Bole Toh

'M Bole Toh,' the iconic introduction number from Rajkumar Hinari's National Award-winning film Munna Bhai MBBS, marked the second coming for the actor, helping change the public perception of the controversial superstar.

Kya Yahi Pyaar hai

Music buffs will recall this Lata Mangeshkar-Kishore Kumar duet composed by RD Burman as one of the most romantic melodies of the 1980s. This was the song Sanjay sang to his then-girlfriend Tina Munim, who played the romantic lead opposite him in Rocky.

Pal Pal Hal Pal

'Pal Pal Har Pal' is from the movie Sanjay Dutt's superhit movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006). The evergreen song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal. It features Vidya Balan and Sanjay Dutt.

Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam

Songs like the romantic Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam, from the movie Sadak, is still fresh in the minds of the audience.